Tajikistani somonis to Czech korunas today

Convert TJS to CZK at the real exchange rate

1,000 tjs
2,176.32 czk

SM1.000 TJS = Kč2.176 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:50
TJS to CZK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TJS to CZKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.21062.2106
Low2.14282.0751
Average2.17452.1411
Change1.55%2.55%
1 TJS to CZK stats

The performance of TJS to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.2106 and a 30 day low of 2.1428. This means the 30 day average was 2.1745. The change for TJS to CZK was 1.55.

The performance of TJS to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.2106 and a 90 day low of 2.0751. This means the 90 day average was 2.1411. The change for TJS to CZK was 2.55.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.0991.361.5131.6750.93721.033
1 GBP1.17311.279107.1741.7751.9651.09924.673
1 USD0.9170.782183.7821.3881.5360.85919.288
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.23

Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Czech Republic Koruna
1 TJS2.17632 CZK
5 TJS10.88160 CZK
10 TJS21.76320 CZK
20 TJS43.52640 CZK
50 TJS108.81600 CZK
100 TJS217.63200 CZK
250 TJS544.08000 CZK
500 TJS1,088.16000 CZK
1000 TJS2,176.32000 CZK
2000 TJS4,352.64000 CZK
5000 TJS10,881.60000 CZK
10000 TJS21,763.20000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Tajikistani Somoni
1 CZK0.45949 TJS
5 CZK2.29746 TJS
10 CZK4.59492 TJS
20 CZK9.18984 TJS
50 CZK22.97460 TJS
100 CZK45.94920 TJS
250 CZK114.87300 TJS
500 CZK229.74600 TJS
1000 CZK459.49200 TJS
2000 CZK918.98400 TJS
5000 CZK2,297.46000 TJS
10000 CZK4,594.92000 TJS