Tajikistani somonis to Bahraini dinars today

Convert TJS to BHD at the real exchange rate

1,000 tjs
35.347 bhd

SM1.000 TJS = .د.ب0.03535 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:49
TJS to BHD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TJS to BHDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03550.0355
Low0.03480.0344
Average0.03520.0349
Change1.45%2.59%
1 TJS to BHD stats

The performance of TJS to BHD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0355 and a 30 day low of 0.0348. This means the 30 day average was 0.0352. The change for TJS to BHD was 1.45.

The performance of TJS to BHD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0355 and a 90 day low of 0.0344. This means the 90 day average was 0.0349. The change for TJS to BHD was 2.59.

Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Bahraini Dinar
1 TJS0.03535 BHD
5 TJS0.17673 BHD
10 TJS0.35347 BHD
20 TJS0.70693 BHD
50 TJS1.76734 BHD
100 TJS3.53467 BHD
250 TJS8.83668 BHD
500 TJS17.67335 BHD
1000 TJS35.34670 BHD
2000 TJS70.69340 BHD
5000 TJS176.73350 BHD
10000 TJS353.46700 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Tajikistani Somoni
1 BHD28.29120 TJS
5 BHD141.45600 TJS
10 BHD282.91200 TJS
20 BHD565.82400 TJS
50 BHD1,414.56000 TJS
100 BHD2,829.12000 TJS
250 BHD7,072.80000 TJS
500 BHD14,145.60000 TJS
1000 BHD28,291.20000 TJS
2000 BHD56,582.40000 TJS
5000 BHD141,456.00000 TJS
10000 BHD282,912.00000 TJS