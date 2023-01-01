10 Tajikistani somonis to Bahraini dinars

Convert TJS to BHD at the real exchange rate

10 tjs
0.344 bhd

1.00000 TJS = 0.03437 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:59 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

TJS to BHD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TJS → 0 BHD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.8661.048887.36241.444091.660020.963418.9233
1GBP1.1547311.2112100.891.66771.917061.1124721.8534
1USD0.95350.825627183.29751.37691.582780.918518.0428
1INR0.01144660.009911790.012005210.01652990.01900150.01102670.216607

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tajikistani somonis to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TJS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TJS to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tajikistani somonis

TJS to USD

TJS to EUR

TJS to GBP

TJS to INR

TJS to JPY

TJS to RUB

TJS to AUD

TJS to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Bahraini Dinar
1 TJS0.03437 BHD
5 TJS0.17183 BHD
10 TJS0.34366 BHD
20 TJS0.68732 BHD
50 TJS1.71830 BHD
100 TJS3.43660 BHD
250 TJS8.59150 BHD
500 TJS17.18300 BHD
1000 TJS34.36600 BHD
2000 TJS68.73200 BHD
5000 TJS171.83000 BHD
10000 TJS343.66000 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Tajikistani Somoni
1 BHD29.09850 TJS
5 BHD145.49250 TJS
10 BHD290.98500 TJS
20 BHD581.97000 TJS
50 BHD1454.92500 TJS
100 BHD2909.85000 TJS
250 BHD7274.62500 TJS
500 BHD14549.25000 TJS
1000 BHD29098.50000 TJS
2000 BHD58197.00000 TJS
5000 BHD145492.50000 TJS
10000 BHD290985.00000 TJS