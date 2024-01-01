Tajikistani somonis to Bulgarian levs today

Convert TJS to BGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 tjs
168.05 bgn

SM1.000 TJS = лв0.1681 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
TJS to BGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TJS to BGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.17080.1713
Low0.16580.1643
Average0.16810.1677
Change0.75%1.08%
1 TJS to BGN stats

The performance of TJS to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1708 and a 30 day low of 0.1658. This means the 30 day average was 0.1681. The change for TJS to BGN was 0.75.

The performance of TJS to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1713 and a 90 day low of 0.1643. This means the 90 day average was 0.1677. The change for TJS to BGN was 1.08.

Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Bulgarian Lev
1 TJS0.16805 BGN
5 TJS0.84026 BGN
10 TJS1.68051 BGN
20 TJS3.36102 BGN
50 TJS8.40255 BGN
100 TJS16.80510 BGN
250 TJS42.01275 BGN
500 TJS84.02550 BGN
1000 TJS168.05100 BGN
2000 TJS336.10200 BGN
5000 TJS840.25500 BGN
10000 TJS1,680.51000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Tajikistani Somoni
1 BGN5.95057 TJS
5 BGN29.75285 TJS
10 BGN59.50570 TJS
20 BGN119.01140 TJS
50 BGN297.52850 TJS
100 BGN595.05700 TJS
250 BGN1,487.64250 TJS
500 BGN2,975.28500 TJS
1000 BGN5,950.57000 TJS
2000 BGN11,901.14000 TJS
5000 BGN29,752.85000 TJS
10000 BGN59,505.70000 TJS