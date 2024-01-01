50 Russian rubles to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert RUB to KZT at the real exchange rate

50 rub
245.40 kzt

1.00000 RUB = 4.90801 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:57
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8566451.0797589.57221.456851.64810.95196518.3909
1 GBP1.1673411.26045104.5621.700661.923911.1112721.4687
1 USD0.926150.793367182.95641.349251.526370.8816517.0326
1 INR0.01116420.009563670.012054510.01626460.01839960.01062790.20532

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 RUB4.90801 KZT
5 RUB24.54005 KZT
10 RUB49.08010 KZT
20 RUB98.16020 KZT
50 RUB245.40050 KZT
100 RUB490.80100 KZT
250 RUB1227.00250 KZT
500 RUB2454.00500 KZT
1000 RUB4908.01000 KZT
2000 RUB9816.02000 KZT
5000 RUB24540.05000 KZT
10000 RUB49080.10000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Russian Ruble
1 KZT0.20375 RUB
5 KZT1.01875 RUB
10 KZT2.03749 RUB
20 KZT4.07498 RUB
50 KZT10.18745 RUB
100 KZT20.37490 RUB
250 KZT50.93725 RUB
500 KZT101.87450 RUB
1000 KZT203.74900 RUB
2000 KZT407.49800 RUB
5000 KZT1018.74500 RUB
10000 KZT2037.49000 RUB