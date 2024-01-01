100 Kazakhstani tenges to Russian rubles

Convert KZT to RUB at the real exchange rate

100 kzt
20.55 rub

1.00000 KZT = 0.20546 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:13
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Russian Ruble
1 KZT0.20546 RUB
5 KZT1.02731 RUB
10 KZT2.05462 RUB
20 KZT4.10924 RUB
50 KZT10.27310 RUB
100 KZT20.54620 RUB
250 KZT51.36550 RUB
500 KZT102.73100 RUB
1000 KZT205.46200 RUB
2000 KZT410.92400 RUB
5000 KZT1027.31000 RUB
10000 KZT2054.62000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 RUB4.86709 KZT
5 RUB24.33545 KZT
10 RUB48.67090 KZT
20 RUB97.34180 KZT
50 RUB243.35450 KZT
100 RUB486.70900 KZT
250 RUB1216.77250 KZT
500 RUB2433.54500 KZT
1000 RUB4867.09000 KZT
2000 RUB9734.18000 KZT
5000 RUB24335.45000 KZT
10000 RUB48670.90000 KZT