500 Russian rubles to Israeli new sheqels

Convert RUB to ILS at the real exchange rate

500 rub
19.79 ils

1.00000 RUB = 0.03958 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:36
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Israeli New Sheqel
1 RUB0.03958 ILS
5 RUB0.19788 ILS
10 RUB0.39576 ILS
20 RUB0.79152 ILS
50 RUB1.97880 ILS
100 RUB3.95760 ILS
250 RUB9.89400 ILS
500 RUB19.78800 ILS
1000 RUB39.57600 ILS
2000 RUB79.15200 ILS
5000 RUB197.88000 ILS
10000 RUB395.76000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Russian Ruble
1 ILS25.26780 RUB
5 ILS126.33900 RUB
10 ILS252.67800 RUB
20 ILS505.35600 RUB
50 ILS1263.39000 RUB
100 ILS2526.78000 RUB
250 ILS6316.95000 RUB
500 ILS12633.90000 RUB
1000 ILS25267.80000 RUB
2000 ILS50535.60000 RUB
5000 ILS126339.00000 RUB
10000 ILS252678.00000 RUB