1 Israeli new sheqel to Russian rubles
Convert ILS to RUB at the real exchange rate
|1 ILS to RUB
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|24.4388
|24.9842
|Low
|22.4189
|22.4189
|Average
|23.7872
|23.9708
|Change
|-5.91%
|-8.95%
1 ILS to RUB stats
The performance of ILS to RUB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 24.4388 and a 30 day low of 22.4189. This means the 30 day average was 23.7872. The change for ILS to RUB was -5.91.
The performance of ILS to RUB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 24.9842 and a 90 day low of 22.4189. This means the 90 day average was 23.9708. The change for ILS to RUB was -8.95.
|Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Russian Ruble
|1 ILS
|22.41890 RUB
|5 ILS
|112.09450 RUB
|10 ILS
|224.18900 RUB
|20 ILS
|448.37800 RUB
|50 ILS
|1,120.94500 RUB
|100 ILS
|2,241.89000 RUB
|250 ILS
|5,604.72500 RUB
|500 ILS
|11,209.45000 RUB
|1000 ILS
|22,418.90000 RUB
|2000 ILS
|44,837.80000 RUB
|5000 ILS
|112,094.50000 RUB
|10000 ILS
|224,189.00000 RUB