10 ils
224.19 rub

₪1.000 ILS = руб22.42 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ILS to RUB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ILS to RUBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High24.438824.9842
Low22.418922.4189
Average23.787223.9708
Change-5.91%-8.95%
1 ILS to RUB stats

The performance of ILS to RUB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 24.4388 and a 30 day low of 22.4189. This means the 30 day average was 23.7872. The change for ILS to RUB was -5.91.

The performance of ILS to RUB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 24.9842 and a 90 day low of 22.4189. This means the 90 day average was 23.9708. The change for ILS to RUB was -8.95.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Russian Ruble
1 ILS22.41890 RUB
5 ILS112.09450 RUB
10 ILS224.18900 RUB
20 ILS448.37800 RUB
50 ILS1,120.94500 RUB
100 ILS2,241.89000 RUB
250 ILS5,604.72500 RUB
500 ILS11,209.45000 RUB
1000 ILS22,418.90000 RUB
2000 ILS44,837.80000 RUB
5000 ILS112,094.50000 RUB
10000 ILS224,189.00000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Israeli New Sheqel
1 RUB0.04461 ILS
5 RUB0.22303 ILS
10 RUB0.44605 ILS
20 RUB0.89210 ILS
50 RUB2.23026 ILS
100 RUB4.46052 ILS
250 RUB11.15130 ILS
500 RUB22.30260 ILS
1000 RUB44.60520 ILS
2000 RUB89.21040 ILS
5000 RUB223.02600 ILS
10000 RUB446.05200 ILS