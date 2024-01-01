10 Russian rubles to Bangladeshi takas

Convert RUB to BDT at the real exchange rate

10 rub
11.85 bdt

1.00000 RUB = 1.18456 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:38
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855961.07789.34341.454541.648050.95144518.3596
1 GBP1.1682811.25825104.3791.699331.92541.1115521.4494
1 USD0.92850.794755182.95581.350551.530220.8834517.047
1 INR0.01119280.009580460.012054610.01628040.01844620.01064960.205495

How to convert Russian rubles to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RUB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RUB to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Bangladeshi Taka
1 RUB1.18456 BDT
5 RUB5.92280 BDT
10 RUB11.84560 BDT
20 RUB23.69120 BDT
50 RUB59.22800 BDT
100 RUB118.45600 BDT
250 RUB296.14000 BDT
500 RUB592.28000 BDT
1000 RUB1184.56000 BDT
2000 RUB2369.12000 BDT
5000 RUB5922.80000 BDT
10000 RUB11845.60000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Russian Ruble
1 BDT0.84419 RUB
5 BDT4.22097 RUB
10 BDT8.44194 RUB
20 BDT16.88388 RUB
50 BDT42.20970 RUB
100 BDT84.41940 RUB
250 BDT211.04850 RUB
500 BDT422.09700 RUB
1000 BDT844.19400 RUB
2000 BDT1688.38800 RUB
5000 BDT4220.97000 RUB
10000 BDT8441.94000 RUB