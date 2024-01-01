20 Nigerian nairas to Comorian francs

Convert NGN to KMF at the real exchange rate

20 ngn
6 kmf

₦1.000 NGN = CF0.2832 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NGN to KMF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NGN to KMFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.29750.3403
Low0.27370.2737
Average0.28400.3003
Change-4.38%-14.09%
1 NGN to KMF stats

The performance of NGN to KMF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2975 and a 30 day low of 0.2737. This means the 30 day average was 0.2840. The change for NGN to KMF was -4.38.

The performance of NGN to KMF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3403 and a 90 day low of 0.2737. This means the 90 day average was 0.3003. The change for NGN to KMF was -14.09.

Top currencies

 USDEURPHPGBPDZDEGPMXNINR
1 USD10.91757.8430.781134.29348.66919.17483.801
1 EUR1.091163.110.852146.5253.120.9291.431
1 PHP0.0170.01610.0142.3220.8410.3311.449
1 GBP1.2811.17474.0681171.96262.3224.552107.307

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Comorian Franc
1 NGN0.28318 KMF
5 NGN1.41589 KMF
10 NGN2.83178 KMF
20 NGN5.66356 KMF
50 NGN14.15890 KMF
100 NGN28.31780 KMF
250 NGN70.79450 KMF
500 NGN141.58900 KMF
1000 NGN283.17800 KMF
2000 NGN566.35600 KMF
5000 NGN1,415.89000 KMF
10000 NGN2,831.78000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Nigerian Naira
1 KMF3.53134 NGN
5 KMF17.65670 NGN
10 KMF35.31340 NGN
20 KMF70.62680 NGN
50 KMF176.56700 NGN
100 KMF353.13400 NGN
250 KMF882.83500 NGN
500 KMF1,765.67000 NGN
1000 KMF3,531.34000 NGN
2000 KMF7,062.68000 NGN
5000 KMF17,656.70000 NGN
10000 KMF35,313.40000 NGN