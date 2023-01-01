20 Mauritanian ouguiyas to Georgian laris

Convert MRU to GEL at the real exchange rate

20 mru
1.41 gel

1.00000 MRU = 0.07034 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:39 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

MRU to GEL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MRU → 0 GEL
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866751.0468587.13671.435181.659690.9640518.8737
1GBP1.1537411.2078100.5341.655831.914861.1122621.7754
1USD0.955250.827952183.2371.370951.585410.920918.029
1INR0.01147620.009946920.012013910.01647040.0190470.01106360.216598

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritanian ouguiyas

MRU to USD

MRU to EUR

MRU to GBP

MRU to INR

MRU to JPY

MRU to RUB

MRU to AUD

MRU to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Georgian Lari
1 MRU0.07034 GEL
5 MRU0.35170 GEL
10 MRU0.70339 GEL
20 MRU1.40679 GEL
50 MRU3.51696 GEL
100 MRU7.03393 GEL
250 MRU17.58482 GEL
500 MRU35.16965 GEL
1000 MRU70.33930 GEL
2000 MRU140.67860 GEL
5000 MRU351.69650 GEL
10000 MRU703.39300 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 GEL14.21680 MRU
5 GEL71.08400 MRU
10 GEL142.16800 MRU
20 GEL284.33600 MRU
50 GEL710.84000 MRU
100 GEL1421.68000 MRU
250 GEL3554.20000 MRU
500 GEL7108.40000 MRU
1000 GEL14216.80000 MRU
2000 GEL28433.60000 MRU
5000 GEL71084.00000 MRU
10000 GEL142168.00000 MRU