500 Georgian laris to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Convert GEL to MRU at the real exchange rate

500 gel
7,098.20 mru

1.00000 GEL = 14.19640 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:48 UTC
GEL to MRU conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GEL → 0 MRU
Mid market rate

Compare exchange rates

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 GEL14.19640 MRU
5 GEL70.98200 MRU
10 GEL141.96400 MRU
20 GEL283.92800 MRU
50 GEL709.82000 MRU
100 GEL1419.64000 MRU
250 GEL3549.10000 MRU
500 GEL7098.20000 MRU
1000 GEL14196.40000 MRU
2000 GEL28392.80000 MRU
5000 GEL70982.00000 MRU
10000 GEL141964.00000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Georgian Lari
1 MRU0.07044 GEL
5 MRU0.35220 GEL
10 MRU0.70441 GEL
20 MRU1.40881 GEL
50 MRU3.52203 GEL
100 MRU7.04405 GEL
250 MRU17.61013 GEL
500 MRU35.22025 GEL
1000 MRU70.44050 GEL
2000 MRU140.88100 GEL
5000 MRU352.20250 GEL
10000 MRU704.40500 GEL