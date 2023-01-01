1 Mauritanian ouguiya to Georgian laris

Convert MRU to GEL at the real exchange rate

1 mru
0.07 gel

1.00000 MRU = 0.07033 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:38 UTC
MRU to GEL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MRU → 0 GEL
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86671.046887.13251.435111.659870.9640518.8724
1GBP1.153811.2078100.5341.655831.915171.1123221.7751
1USD0.95530.827952183.2371.370951.585670.9209518.0287
1INR0.01147680.009946920.012013910.01647040.019050.01106420.216595

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Georgian Lari
1 MRU0.07033 GEL
5 MRU0.35167 GEL
10 MRU0.70333 GEL
20 MRU1.40666 GEL
50 MRU3.51665 GEL
100 MRU7.03330 GEL
250 MRU17.58325 GEL
500 MRU35.16650 GEL
1000 MRU70.33300 GEL
2000 MRU140.66600 GEL
5000 MRU351.66500 GEL
10000 MRU703.33000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 GEL14.21810 MRU
5 GEL71.09050 MRU
10 GEL142.18100 MRU
20 GEL284.36200 MRU
50 GEL710.90500 MRU
100 GEL1421.81000 MRU
250 GEL3554.52500 MRU
500 GEL7109.05000 MRU
1000 GEL14218.10000 MRU
2000 GEL28436.20000 MRU
5000 GEL71090.50000 MRU
10000 GEL142181.00000 MRU