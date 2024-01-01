Macanese patacas to Peruvian nuevo soles today

Convert MOP to PEN at the real exchange rate

MOP$1.000 MOP = S/.0.4738 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:35
MOP to PEN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

PEN
1 MOP to PENLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.47530.4753
Low0.46860.4630
Average0.47170.4696
Change1.11%1.58%
1 MOP to PEN stats

The performance of MOP to PEN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4753 and a 30 day low of 0.4686. This means the 30 day average was 0.4717. The change for MOP to PEN was 1.11.

The performance of MOP to PEN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4753 and a 90 day low of 0.4630. This means the 90 day average was 0.4696. The change for MOP to PEN was 1.58.

How to convert Macanese patacas to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 MOP0.47381 PEN
5 MOP2.36906 PEN
10 MOP4.73812 PEN
20 MOP9.47624 PEN
50 MOP23.69060 PEN
100 MOP47.38120 PEN
250 MOP118.45300 PEN
500 MOP236.90600 PEN
1000 MOP473.81200 PEN
2000 MOP947.62400 PEN
5000 MOP2,369.06000 PEN
10000 MOP4,738.12000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Macanese Pataca
1 PEN2.11054 MOP
5 PEN10.55270 MOP
10 PEN21.10540 MOP
20 PEN42.21080 MOP
50 PEN105.52700 MOP
100 PEN211.05400 MOP
250 PEN527.63500 MOP
500 PEN1,055.27000 MOP
1000 PEN2,110.54000 MOP
2000 PEN4,221.08000 MOP
5000 PEN10,552.70000 MOP
10000 PEN21,105.40000 MOP