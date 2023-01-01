100 Macanese patacas to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert MOP to PEN at the real exchange rate

100 mop
47.03 pen

1.00000 MOP = 0.47028 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:38 UTC
MOP to PEN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MOP → 0 PEN
Mid market rate

How to convert Macanese patacas to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 MOP0.47028 PEN
5 MOP2.35142 PEN
10 MOP4.70284 PEN
20 MOP9.40568 PEN
50 MOP23.51420 PEN
100 MOP47.02840 PEN
250 MOP117.57100 PEN
500 MOP235.14200 PEN
1000 MOP470.28400 PEN
2000 MOP940.56800 PEN
5000 MOP2351.42000 PEN
10000 MOP4702.84000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Macanese Pataca
1 PEN2.12637 MOP
5 PEN10.63185 MOP
10 PEN21.26370 MOP
20 PEN42.52740 MOP
50 PEN106.31850 MOP
100 PEN212.63700 MOP
250 PEN531.59250 MOP
500 PEN1063.18500 MOP
1000 PEN2126.37000 MOP
2000 PEN4252.74000 MOP
5000 PEN10631.85000 MOP
10000 PEN21263.70000 MOP