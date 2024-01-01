Jamaican dollars to Georgian laris today

Convert JMD to GEL at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
17.36 gel

J$1.000 JMD = ₾0.01736 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JMD to GEL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JMD to GELLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01760.0185
Low0.01720.0171
Average0.01740.0177
Change-1.22%0.86%
1 JMD to GEL stats

The performance of JMD to GEL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0176 and a 30 day low of 0.0172. This means the 30 day average was 0.0174. The change for JMD to GEL was -1.22.

The performance of JMD to GEL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0185 and a 90 day low of 0.0171. This means the 90 day average was 0.0177. The change for JMD to GEL was 0.86.

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1146.531.5361.3270.91718.2850.7811.387
1 JPY0.00710.010.0090.0060.1250.0050.009
1 AUD0.65195.41310.8640.59711.9070.5090.903
1 SGD0.754110.4511.15810.69113.7830.5891.046

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Georgian Lari
1 JMD0.01736 GEL
5 JMD0.08679 GEL
10 JMD0.17358 GEL
20 JMD0.34716 GEL
50 JMD0.86790 GEL
100 JMD1.73580 GEL
250 JMD4.33950 GEL
500 JMD8.67900 GEL
1000 JMD17.35800 GEL
2000 JMD34.71600 GEL
5000 JMD86.79000 GEL
10000 JMD173.58000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Jamaican Dollar
1 GEL57.61030 JMD
5 GEL288.05150 JMD
10 GEL576.10300 JMD
20 GEL1,152.20600 JMD
50 GEL2,880.51500 JMD
100 GEL5,761.03000 JMD
250 GEL14,402.57500 JMD
500 GEL28,805.15000 JMD
1000 GEL57,610.30000 JMD
2000 GEL115,220.60000 JMD
5000 GEL288,051.50000 JMD
10000 GEL576,103.00000 JMD