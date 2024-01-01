100 Jamaican dollars to Georgian laris

Convert JMD to GEL at the real exchange rate

100 jmd
1.73 gel

1.000 JMD = 0.01725 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:20
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06388.7511.4651.650.96917.761
1 GBP1.17111.245103.9581.7161.9321.13520.804
1 USD0.9410.803183.5141.3791.5520.91216.713
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.2

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollars

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Georgian Lari
1 JMD0.01725 GEL
5 JMD0.08626 GEL
10 JMD0.17252 GEL
20 JMD0.34505 GEL
50 JMD0.86262 GEL
100 JMD1.72523 GEL
250 JMD4.31308 GEL
500 JMD8.62615 GEL
1000 JMD17.25230 GEL
2000 JMD34.50460 GEL
5000 JMD86.26150 GEL
10000 JMD172.52300 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Jamaican Dollar
1 GEL57.96320 JMD
5 GEL289.81600 JMD
10 GEL579.63200 JMD
20 GEL1,159.26400 JMD
50 GEL2,898.16000 JMD
100 GEL5,796.32000 JMD
250 GEL14,490.80000 JMD
500 GEL28,981.60000 JMD
1000 GEL57,963.20000 JMD
2000 GEL115,926.40000 JMD
5000 GEL289,816.00000 JMD
10000 GEL579,632.00000 JMD