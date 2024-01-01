Jamaican dollars to Bangladeshi takas today

Convert JMD to BDT at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
751.87 bdt

J$1.000 JMD = Tk0.7519 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JMD to BDT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JMD to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.75360.7558
Low0.75030.6998
Average0.75160.7506
Change-0.11%6.64%
View full history

1 JMD to BDT stats

The performance of JMD to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7536 and a 30 day low of 0.7503. This means the 30 day average was 0.7516. The change for JMD to BDT was -0.11.

The performance of JMD to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7558 and a 90 day low of 0.6998. This means the 90 day average was 0.7506. The change for JMD to BDT was 6.64.

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 JMD0.75187 BDT
5 JMD3.75935 BDT
10 JMD7.51870 BDT
20 JMD15.03740 BDT
50 JMD37.59350 BDT
100 JMD75.18700 BDT
250 JMD187.96750 BDT
500 JMD375.93500 BDT
1000 JMD751.87000 BDT
2000 JMD1,503.74000 BDT
5000 JMD3,759.35000 BDT
10000 JMD7,518.70000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Jamaican Dollar
1 BDT1.33002 JMD
5 BDT6.65010 JMD
10 BDT13.30020 JMD
20 BDT26.60040 JMD
50 BDT66.50100 JMD
100 BDT133.00200 JMD
250 BDT332.50500 JMD
500 BDT665.01000 JMD
1000 BDT1,330.02000 JMD
2000 BDT2,660.04000 JMD
5000 BDT6,650.10000 JMD
10000 BDT13,300.20000 JMD