1 thousand Jamaican dollars to Bangladeshi takas

Convert JMD to BDT at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
709.01 bdt

1.000 JMD = 0.7090 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:41
How to convert Jamaican dollars to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 JMD0.70901 BDT
5 JMD3.54504 BDT
10 JMD7.09008 BDT
20 JMD14.18016 BDT
50 JMD35.45040 BDT
100 JMD70.90080 BDT
250 JMD177.25200 BDT
500 JMD354.50400 BDT
1000 JMD709.00800 BDT
2000 JMD1,418.01600 BDT
5000 JMD3,545.04000 BDT
10000 JMD7,090.08000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Jamaican Dollar
1 BDT1.41042 JMD
5 BDT7.05210 JMD
10 BDT14.10420 JMD
20 BDT28.20840 JMD
50 BDT70.52100 JMD
100 BDT141.04200 JMD
250 BDT352.60500 JMD
500 BDT705.21000 JMD
1000 BDT1,410.42000 JMD
2000 BDT2,820.84000 JMD
5000 BDT7,052.10000 JMD
10000 BDT14,104.20000 JMD