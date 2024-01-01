Costa Rican colóns to Maldivian rufiyaas today

Convert CRC to MVR at the real exchange rate

1,000 crc
29.04 mvr

₡1.000 CRC = MVR0.02904 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:31
CRC to MVR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CRC to MVRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02940.0302
Low0.02850.0285
Average0.02890.0293
Change0.27%-3.20%
1 CRC to MVR stats

The performance of CRC to MVR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0294 and a 30 day low of 0.0285. This means the 30 day average was 0.0289. The change for CRC to MVR was 0.27.

The performance of CRC to MVR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0302 and a 90 day low of 0.0285. This means the 90 day average was 0.0293. The change for CRC to MVR was -3.20.

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Maldivian rufiyaas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to MVR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 CRC0.02904 MVR
5 CRC0.14520 MVR
10 CRC0.29041 MVR
20 CRC0.58081 MVR
50 CRC1.45203 MVR
100 CRC2.90405 MVR
250 CRC7.26013 MVR
500 CRC14.52025 MVR
1000 CRC29.04050 MVR
2000 CRC58.08100 MVR
5000 CRC145.20250 MVR
10000 CRC290.40500 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Costa Rican Colón
1 MVR34.43470 CRC
5 MVR172.17350 CRC
10 MVR344.34700 CRC
20 MVR688.69400 CRC
50 MVR1,721.73500 CRC
100 MVR3,443.47000 CRC
250 MVR8,608.67500 CRC
500 MVR17,217.35000 CRC
1000 MVR34,434.70000 CRC
2000 MVR68,869.40000 CRC
5000 MVR172,173.50000 CRC
10000 MVR344,347.00000 CRC