1 thousand Chinese yuan rmb to Isle of Man pounds

Convert CNY to IMP at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
110.32 imp

1.00000 CNY = 0.11032 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Isle of Man pound
1 CNY0.11032 IMP
5 CNY0.55160 IMP
10 CNY1.10319 IMP
20 CNY2.20638 IMP
50 CNY5.51595 IMP
100 CNY11.03190 IMP
250 CNY27.57975 IMP
500 CNY55.15950 IMP
1000 CNY110.31900 IMP
2000 CNY220.63800 IMP
5000 CNY551.59500 IMP
10000 CNY1103.19000 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 IMP9.06465 CNY
5 IMP45.32325 CNY
10 IMP90.64650 CNY
20 IMP181.29300 CNY
50 IMP453.23250 CNY
100 IMP906.46500 CNY
250 IMP2266.16250 CNY
500 IMP4532.32500 CNY
1000 IMP9064.65000 CNY
2000 IMP18129.30000 CNY
5000 IMP45323.25000 CNY
10000 IMP90646.50000 CNY