5 Isle of Man pounds to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert IMP to CNY at the real exchange rate

5 imp
45.90 cny

£1.000 IMP = ¥9.180 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
IMP to CNY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 IMP to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High9.44769.4476
Low9.18059.0244
Average9.34839.2409
Change-0.98%1.12%
1 IMP to CNY stats

The performance of IMP to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9.4476 and a 30 day low of 9.1805. This means the 30 day average was 9.3483. The change for IMP to CNY was -0.98.

The performance of IMP to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9.4476 and a 90 day low of 9.0244. This means the 90 day average was 9.2409. The change for IMP to CNY was 1.12.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

How to convert Isle of Man pounds to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IMP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IMP to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 IMP9.18048 CNY
5 IMP45.90240 CNY
10 IMP91.80480 CNY
20 IMP183.60960 CNY
50 IMP459.02400 CNY
100 IMP918.04800 CNY
250 IMP2,295.12000 CNY
500 IMP4,590.24000 CNY
1000 IMP9,180.48000 CNY
2000 IMP18,360.96000 CNY
5000 IMP45,902.40000 CNY
10000 IMP91,804.80000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Isle of Man pound
1 CNY0.10893 IMP
5 CNY0.54464 IMP
10 CNY1.08927 IMP
20 CNY2.17854 IMP
50 CNY5.44635 IMP
100 CNY10.89270 IMP
250 CNY27.23175 IMP
500 CNY54.46350 IMP
1000 CNY108.92700 IMP
2000 CNY217.85400 IMP
5000 CNY544.63500 IMP
10000 CNY1,089.27000 IMP