Where to exchange money in Stratford
Are you heading to Stratford? You will want to ensure you are aware of the local currency and how to obtain it. In addition, you may want to keep track of the current exchange rates and where to change your money to the local currency without getting ripped off.
We will give you a list of the best currency exchanges in Stratford that you can visit in person.
There is also a digital alternative to consider by using Wise. This could save you both time and money.
Currency exchanges in Stratford
If you’re still into the idea of carrying cash around and exchanging it, here are some popular foreign currency exchange locations in Stratford.
One reminder, though: there’s no such thing as fee-free or 0% commission foreign exchange transactions. So, always check the mid-market exchange rate in advance, so you know how much your money’s worth.
|Money Changer
|Address
|Contact Information
|Money Mart
|194 Ontario St, Stratford, ON N5A 3H4, Canada
|+1 519-273-3250
|Cash 4 You
|726 Ontario St, Stratford, ON N5A 3J8, Canada
|+1 519-272-2800
|MoneyGram
|34 Wellington St, Stratford, ON N5A 2L2, Canada
|+1 519-271-6164
|Currency Converters of Waterloo Inc.
|355 Erb St. W, Waterloo, ON N2L 1W4, Canada
|+1 519-884-0043
|Continental Currency Exchange
|355 Hespeler Rd Unit 351, Cambridge, ON N1R 6B3, Canada
|+1 519-624-4411
|Dollarama
|Stratford Centre, 925 Ontario St, Stratford, ON N5A 6W5, Canada
|+1 519-275-3064
|Dollarama
|West Centre, 581 Huron St, Stratford, ON N5A 5T8, Canada
|+1 519-271-9865
|Continental Currency Exchange
|2960 Kingsway Dr Unit G003, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X1, Canada
|+1 519-748-4700
|Manulife Bank
|240 Graff Ave, Stratford, ON N5A 6Y2, Canada
|+1 877-765-2265
First off, in case you’re wondering something along the lines of “does Canada use Canadian dollar?”, the answer is yes. The currency in Stratford — and the rest of Canada — is Canadian dollar.
You can also find it written as CAD in currency exchange shops.
What you should know about exchanging money in Stratford
When exchanging money in Stratford or any foreign city, it's important to be aware how to get the best deals and avoid excessive charges and hidden fees. If you are planning on staying in Canada long-term or looking to make a larger investment you could consider opening a local bank account. Otherwise, use the tips below to help avoid getting overcharged.
1. Pick local currency on ATMs and card payments
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in Canadian dollar for a fairer rate and fees. The same applies if you get the option on card machines.
2. Know the exchange rate
Check what the current exchange rate is so it's easier to spot a bad deal from currency exchanges.
3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
It may be highly convenient, but airports and hotels will almost always offer poor rates and high transaction fees. Avoid this where possible.
4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your local bank has partnerships in Canada banks to avoid unwanted ATM fees. Also try to plan ahead and make as few withdrawals as possible to avoid multiple extra fees.
5. Be wary of 'zero fee' services
Some services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates. These may not reflect the mid-market rate, similar to what you'd see when checking the rate on Google. This can lead to higher costs for you and more profits for them.
Consider an alternative to physical currency exchanges
Say goodbye to overcomplicated currency exchange. Wise can help you get a better deal on currency conversion in over 40 currencies, with the mid-market exchange rate and low fees.
Open a personal Wise account online or in the Wise app, and order a linked debit card for a one-time fee to spend and withdraw money in 150+ countries.
There’s no fee to spend any currency you hold, and no foreign transaction fee to worry about. Use your account when you travel or shop online in foreign currencies, send payments in 70+ currencies, and get your own local bank details in 9 currencies.Get a Wise Account in minutes!
Please see the Terms of Use for your region or visit Wise fees & pricing for the most up-to-date information on pricing and fees.
Other currency exchanges
Bottom lineAs you can see, there’s no shortage of options when it comes to exchanging money in Stratford. Don't forget to do your research on the exchange rate before converting your money, and check Wise out if you want a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash.
