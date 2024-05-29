Where to exchange money in Oshawa

If you're planning a trip to Oshawa, it's important to know how to get the currency of the country you’re visiting. Also, you might want to know the current exchange rate and the best places to withdraw cash.

So, on this page, we’ll show you the best places to exchange currency in Oshawa, and we’ll show you an alternative, Wise – which may be cheaper and help you save the effort of going to a physical location – but more on this later.

Currency exchanges in Oshawa

If you have a need to use cash, here are some recommendations to exchange foreign currency in Oshawa.


Just remember, there's no such thing as completely free or 0% commission when exchanging money. Always check the mid-market exchange rate beforehand so you know the real value of your money.

Money ChangerAddressContact Information
Continental Currency Exchange419 King St W Unit 2482, Oshawa, ON L1J 2K5, Canada+1 905-576-1600
Canadian dollar rate today

The accepted currency in Oshawa and across Canada is the Canadian dollar.

However, when you visit a currency exchange, you'll find that they use currency codes. Specifically, the currency code for the Canadian dollar is CAD. Keep an eye out for this code if you're comparing exchange rates.

What you should know about exchanging money in Oshawa

You can follow a few simple tips which could help save money when exchanging currency in Oshawa. By increasing your awareness you can be better prepared for currency exchanges wherever you are.

1. Beware of 'zero fee' services
Some services will claim 'no commission'. This can be misleading as they will often have hidden a markup by offering you a worse exchange rate.

2. Know the current exchange rate
Be familiar with the current exchange rate to help identify a bad deal from exchange services.

3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
The convenience of exchanging currency at airports and hotels often comes at a price. That price will come as poor exchange rates and high transaction fees. Try to use this as a last resort.

4. Avoid scams
Be cautious of street vendors or unofficial exchange services that may offer seemingly attractive rates. Stick to recognised establishments to avoid falling victim to scams or fraudulent practices. Your financial security should always be a top priority.

5. Opt for local currency
When using an ATM abroad, pick the option to be charged in Canadian dollar for a fairer rate to avoid undisclosed exchange rates. Picking the local currency will almost always be cheaper.

Bottom line

From the list above you should have plenty of options for finding a physical currency exchange in Oshawa. If you'd like more options, try searching on a search engine like Google.
Finally, don't forget to check out Wise - The digital alternative to exchanging and spending cash abroad.
