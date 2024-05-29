Where to exchange money in Laval

If you're planning a trip to Laval, it's important to know how to get the currency of the country you’re visiting. Also, you might want to know the current exchange rate and the best places to withdraw cash.

So, on this page, we’ll show you the best places to exchange currency in Laval, and we’ll show you an alternative, Wise – which may be cheaper and help you save the effort of going to a physical location – but more on this later.

Currency exchanges in Laval

If you have a need to use cash, here are some recommendations to exchange foreign currency in Laval.


Just remember, there's no such thing as completely free or 0% commission when exchanging money. Always check the mid-market exchange rate beforehand so you know the real value of your money.

Money ChangerAddressContact Information
Click exchange | Bureau de Change - Currency Exchange2160 Bd du Curé-Labelle, Laval, QC H7T 1R1, Canada+1 450-750-0029
Devises Mondiales1 Pl. Laval Bureau 156, Laval, QC H7N 1A1, Canada+1 450-667-8700
NOUR FX | Bureau de Change - Currency Exchange2121 Bd du Curé-Labelle, Laval, QC H7T 1L4, Canada+1 514-492-5558
Calforex Currency Exchange3035 Boul. le Carrefour, local L031D, Laval, QC H7T 1C8, Canada+1 450-506-1113
Globex 2000 Experts en DevisesGaleries Laval, 1545 Boul. le Corbusier, Laval, QC H7S 2K6, Canada+1 514-933-2555
NOUR FX | Bureau de Change - Currency Exchange1805 Rue Sauvé O Suite 105-A, Montréal, QC H4N 3B8, Canada+1 514-334-6502
Click exchange | Bureau de Change - Currency Exchange991 Rue Gohier, Saint-Laurent, QC H4L 3J4, Canada+1 514-980-0606
Bureau de Change Quebec740 Boulevard Cote Vertu Ouest Unit 182, Saint-Laurent, QC H4L 5C8, Canada+1 514-806-7603
Globex 2000 Experts En Devises2089 Blvd. Marcel-Laurin, Saint-Laurent, QC H4R 1K4, Canada+1 514-933-2555
Sharif Exchange261 Boulevard Cote Vertu Ouest, Saint-Laurent, QC H4N 1C8, Canada+1 514-223-6408
Canadian dollar rate today

The currency used in Laval, as well as the rest of Canada is Canadian dollar.

However, when visiting a currency exchange shop you will notice they use currency codes. The code for Canadian dollar is CAD. Keep an eye out for this if you want to compare exchange rates.

What you should know about exchanging money in Laval

You can follow a few simple tips which could help save money when exchanging currency in Laval. By increasing your awareness you can be better prepared for currency exchanges wherever you are.

1. Beware of 'zero fee' services
Some services will claim 'no commission'. This can be misleading as they will often have hidden a markup by offering you a worse exchange rate.

2. Know the current exchange rate
Be familiar with the current exchange rate to help identify a bad deal from exchange services.

3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
The convenience of exchanging currency at airports and hotels often comes at a price. That price will come as poor exchange rates and high transaction fees. Try to use this as a last resort.

4. Avoid scams
Be cautious of street vendors or unofficial exchange services that may offer seemingly attractive rates. Stick to recognised establishments to avoid falling victim to scams or fraudulent practices. Your financial security should always be a top priority.

5. Opt for local currency
When using an ATM abroad, pick the option to be charged in Canadian dollar for a fairer rate to avoid undisclosed exchange rates. Picking the local currency will almost always be cheaper.

Consider an alternative to physical currency exchanges

Say goodbye to overcomplicated currency exchange. Wise can help you get a better deal on currency conversion in over 40 currencies, with the mid-market exchange rate and low fees.

Open a personal Wise account online or in the Wise app, and order a linked debit card for a one-time fee to spend and withdraw money in 150+ countries.

There’s no fee to spend any currency you hold, and no foreign transaction fee to worry about. Use your account when you travel or shop online in foreign currencies, send payments in 70+ currencies, and get your own local bank details in 9 currencies.

Get a Wise Account in minutes!

Please see the Terms of Use for your region or visit Wise fees & pricing for the most up-to-date information on pricing and fees.

Bottom line

From the list above you should have plenty of options for finding a physical currency exchange in Laval. If you'd like more options, try searching on a search engine like Google.
Finally, don't forget to check out Wise - The digital alternative to exchanging and spending cash abroad.
Learn more about Wise
