Where to exchange money in North Vancouver

Are you heading to North Vancouver? You will want to ensure you are aware of the local currency and how to obtain it. In addition, you may want to keep track of the current exchange rates and where to change your money to the local currency without getting ripped off.

We will give you a list of the best currency exchanges in North Vancouver that you can visit in person.

There is also a digital alternative to consider by using Wise. This could save you both time and money.

Currency exchanges in North Vancouver

If you’re still into the idea of carrying cash around and exchanging it, here are some popular foreign currency exchange locations in North Vancouver.

One reminder, though: there’s no such thing as fee-free or 0% commission foreign exchange transactions. So, always check the mid-market exchange rate in advance, so you know how much your money’s worth.

Money ChangerAddressContact Information
Vancouver Currency Exchange147 16th St W #101, North Vancouver, BC V7M 1T3, Canada+1 604-861-5150
Advanced FX108 17th Street West, North Vancouver, BC V7M 1V4, Canada+1 604-971-6575
MoneyWay Financial ( Currency Exchange )1452 Lonsdale Ave, North Vancouver, BC V7M 2J1, Canada+1 604-923-8000
NIA NATIONS CURRENCY EXCHANGE صرافی نیا ونکوور987 Marine Dr Unit 2, North Vancouver, BC V7P 1S4, Canada+1 604-807-5050
Hafez Exchange- Sarafy Hafez1446 Lonsdale Ave, North Vancouver, BC V7M 2J1, Canada+1 604-984-4445
United Royal Currency Exchange Ltd1546 Lonsdale Ave, North Vancouver, BC V7M 2J3, Canada+1 604-988-1070
Money Trust146 3rd St W, North Vancouver, BC V7M 1E8, Canada+1 604-200-0031
Melli Monex1 Enterprise Exchange صرافی ملی مانکس127 14th St E, North Vancouver, BC V7L 2N4, Canada+1 604-256-6000
Amin Exchange122 14th St E #202, North Vancouver, BC V7L 2N3, Canada+1 604-210-3232
6030 Currency Exchange | صرافي ٦٠٣٠122 14th St E #201, North Vancouver, BC V7L 2N3, Canada+1 604-229-6030
Canadian dollar rate today

The currency used in North Vancouver, as well as the rest of Canada is Canadian dollar.

However, when visiting a currency exchange shop you will notice they use currency codes. The code for Canadian dollar is CAD. Keep an eye out for this if you want to compare exchange rates.

What you should know about exchanging money in North Vancouver

You can follow a few simple tips which could help save money when exchanging currency in North Vancouver. By increasing your awareness you can be better prepared for currency exchanges wherever you are.

1. Beware of 'zero fee' services
Some services will claim 'no commission'. This can be misleading as they will often have hidden a markup by offering you a worse exchange rate.

2. Know the current exchange rate
Be familiar with the current exchange rate to help identify a bad deal from exchange services.

3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
The convenience of exchanging currency at airports and hotels often comes at a price. That price will come as poor exchange rates and high transaction fees. Try to use this as a last resort.

4. Avoid scams
Be cautious of street vendors or unofficial exchange services that may offer seemingly attractive rates. Stick to recognised establishments to avoid falling victim to scams or fraudulent practices. Your financial security should always be a top priority.

5. Opt for local currency
When using an ATM abroad, pick the option to be charged in Canadian dollar for a fairer rate to avoid undisclosed exchange rates. Picking the local currency will almost always be cheaper.

Consider an alternative to physical currency exchanges

Say goodbye to overcomplicated currency exchange. Wise can help you get a better deal on currency conversion in over 40 currencies, with the mid-market exchange rate and low fees.

Open a personal Wise account online or in the Wise app, and order a linked debit card for a one-time fee to spend and withdraw money in 150+ countries.

There’s no fee to spend any currency you hold, and no foreign transaction fee to worry about. Use your account when you travel or shop online in foreign currencies, send payments in 70+ currencies, and get your own local bank details in 9 currencies.

Get a Wise Account in minutes!

Please see the Terms of Use for your region or visit Wise fees & pricing for the most up-to-date information on pricing and fees.

Bottom line

As you can see, there’s no shortage of options when it comes to exchanging money in North Vancouver. Don't forget to do your research on the exchange rate before converting your money, and check Wise out if you want a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash.
