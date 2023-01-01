CFA francs BCEAO to Guinean francs today

Convert XOF to GNF at the real exchange rate

1000 xof
14351 gnf

1.00000 XOF = 14.35070 GNF

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:23
Top currencies

 USDGBPCADEURAUDMADSGDNGN
1 USD10.7985631.371750.916751.5297510.12251.34015817.518
1 GBP1.2522511.717771.148171.9156312.67591.67821023.74
1 CAD0.7289960.58214910.6683131.115187.379260.976964595.967
1 EUR1.09080.870951.496311.6686611.04161.46184891.749

How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Guinean francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GNF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to GNF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Guinean Franc
1 XOF14.35070 GNF
5 XOF71.75350 GNF
10 XOF143.50700 GNF
20 XOF287.01400 GNF
50 XOF717.53500 GNF
100 XOF1435.07000 GNF
250 XOF3587.67500 GNF
500 XOF7175.35000 GNF
1000 XOF14350.70000 GNF
2000 XOF28701.40000 GNF
5000 XOF71753.50000 GNF
10000 XOF143507.00000 GNF
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 GNF0.06968 XOF
5 GNF0.34841 XOF
10 GNF0.69683 XOF
20 GNF1.39366 XOF
50 GNF3.48415 XOF
100 GNF6.96829 XOF
250 GNF17.42073 XOF
500 GNF34.84145 XOF
1000 GNF69.68290 XOF
2000 GNF139.36580 XOF
5000 GNF348.41450 XOF
10000 GNF696.82900 XOF