20 Guinean francs to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert GNF to XOF at the real exchange rate

20 gnf
1 xof

1.00000 GNF = 0.06994 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:09
How to convert Guinean francs to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GNF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GNF to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Guinean Franc / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 GNF0.06994 XOF
5 GNF0.34968 XOF
10 GNF0.69937 XOF
20 GNF1.39873 XOF
50 GNF3.49683 XOF
100 GNF6.99366 XOF
250 GNF17.48415 XOF
500 GNF34.96830 XOF
1000 GNF69.93660 XOF
2000 GNF139.87320 XOF
5000 GNF349.68300 XOF
10000 GNF699.36600 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Guinean Franc
1 XOF14.29870 GNF
5 XOF71.49350 GNF
10 XOF142.98700 GNF
20 XOF285.97400 GNF
50 XOF714.93500 GNF
100 XOF1429.87000 GNF
250 XOF3574.67500 GNF
500 XOF7149.35000 GNF
1000 XOF14298.70000 GNF
2000 XOF28597.40000 GNF
5000 XOF71493.50000 GNF
10000 XOF142987.00000 GNF