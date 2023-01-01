East Caribbean dollars to Philippine pesos today

Convert XCD to PHP at the real exchange rate

1,000 xcd
20,500.10 php

1.00000 XCD = 20.50010 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:16
How to convert East Caribbean dollars to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XCD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XCD to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Philippine Peso
1 XCD20.50010 PHP
5 XCD102.50050 PHP
10 XCD205.00100 PHP
20 XCD410.00200 PHP
50 XCD1025.00500 PHP
100 XCD2050.01000 PHP
250 XCD5125.02500 PHP
500 XCD10250.05000 PHP
1000 XCD20500.10000 PHP
2000 XCD41000.20000 PHP
5000 XCD102500.50000 PHP
10000 XCD205001.00000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / East Caribbean Dollar
1 PHP0.04878 XCD
5 PHP0.24390 XCD
10 PHP0.48780 XCD
20 PHP0.97561 XCD
50 PHP2.43901 XCD
100 PHP4.87803 XCD
250 PHP12.19507 XCD
500 PHP24.39015 XCD
1000 PHP48.78030 XCD
2000 PHP97.56060 XCD
5000 PHP243.90150 XCD
10000 PHP487.80300 XCD