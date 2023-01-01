Samoan talas to Thai bahts today

Convert WST to THB at the real exchange rate

1,000 wst
12,869.90 thb

1.00000 WST = 12.86990 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:46
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87061.089990.83341.495561.668550.963818.7569
1 GBP1.1486311.25195104.3391.717931.916641.1070521.5457
1 USD0.91750.798754183.3411.37221.530920.884317.2097
1 INR0.01100920.009584170.011998910.01646490.01836940.01061060.206497

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Samoan talas to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Samoan tala

WST to USD

WST to EUR

WST to AUD

WST to ZAR

WST to CAD

WST to GBP

WST to INR

WST to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Thai Baht
1 WST12.86990 THB
5 WST64.34950 THB
10 WST128.69900 THB
20 WST257.39800 THB
50 WST643.49500 THB
100 WST1286.99000 THB
250 WST3217.47500 THB
500 WST6434.95000 THB
1000 WST12869.90000 THB
2000 WST25739.80000 THB
5000 WST64349.50000 THB
10000 WST128699.00000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Samoan Tala
1 THB0.07770 WST
5 THB0.38850 WST
10 THB0.77701 WST
20 THB1.55401 WST
50 THB3.88503 WST
100 THB7.77007 WST
250 THB19.42517 WST
500 THB38.85035 WST
1000 THB77.70070 WST
2000 THB155.40140 WST
5000 THB388.50350 WST
10000 THB777.00700 WST