1000 wst
137.600 bhd

1.00000 WST = 0.13760 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:35
How to convert Samoan talas to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Bahraini Dinar
1 WST0.13760 BHD
5 WST0.68800 BHD
10 WST1.37600 BHD
20 WST2.75200 BHD
50 WST6.88000 BHD
100 WST13.76000 BHD
250 WST34.40000 BHD
500 WST68.80000 BHD
1000 WST137.60000 BHD
2000 WST275.20000 BHD
5000 WST688.00000 BHD
10000 WST1376.00000 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Samoan Tala
1 BHD7.26747 WST
5 BHD36.33735 WST
10 BHD72.67470 WST
20 BHD145.34940 WST
50 BHD363.37350 WST
100 BHD726.74700 WST
250 BHD1816.86750 WST
500 BHD3633.73500 WST
1000 BHD7267.47000 WST
2000 BHD14534.94000 WST
5000 BHD36337.35000 WST
10000 BHD72674.70000 WST