1 thousand Bahraini dinars to Samoan talas

Convert BHD to WST at the real exchange rate

1,000 bhd
7,286.14 wst

.د.ب1.000 BHD = WS$7.286 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BHD to WST conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BHD to WSTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High7.34267.3426
Low7.16997.1699
Average7.25717.2250
Change1.15%0.59%
View full history

1 BHD to WST stats

The performance of BHD to WST in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 7.3426 and a 30 day low of 7.1699. This means the 30 day average was 7.2571. The change for BHD to WST was 1.15.

The performance of BHD to WST in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 7.3426 and a 90 day low of 7.1699. This means the 90 day average was 7.2250. The change for BHD to WST was 0.59.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD183.9480.9161.66718.3241,592.761.3731.324
1 INR0.01210.0110.020.21818.9730.0160.016
1 EUR1.09291.64211.8220.0041,738.741.4991.445
1 NZD0.650.3560.549110.992955.4170.8240.794

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinars

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Samoan Tala
1 BHD7.28614 WST
5 BHD36.43070 WST
10 BHD72.86140 WST
20 BHD145.72280 WST
50 BHD364.30700 WST
100 BHD728.61400 WST
250 BHD1,821.53500 WST
500 BHD3,643.07000 WST
1000 BHD7,286.14000 WST
2000 BHD14,572.28000 WST
5000 BHD36,430.70000 WST
10000 BHD72,861.40000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Bahraini Dinar
1 WST0.13725 BHD
5 WST0.68624 BHD
10 WST1.37247 BHD
20 WST2.74494 BHD
50 WST6.86235 BHD
100 WST13.72470 BHD
250 WST34.31175 BHD
500 WST68.62350 BHD
1000 WST137.24700 BHD
2000 WST274.49400 BHD
5000 WST686.23500 BHD
10000 WST1,372.47000 BHD