Bahraini dinar to Samoan talas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Samoan talas is currently 7.286 today, reflecting a 0.055% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.357% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Samoan talas has fluctuated between a high of 7.347 on 06-08-2024 and a low of 7.259 on 08-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-08-2024, with a 0.665% increase in value.