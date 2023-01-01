Samoan talas to Angolan kwanzas today

Convert WST to AOA at the real exchange rate

1000 wst
305752 aoa

1.00000 WST = 305.75200 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:34
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87091.089890.82721.495591.668530.9637518.753
1 GBP1.1482411.25135104.2911.717291.915871.1066121.5329
1 USD0.91760.799137183.3431.372351.531040.8843517.2077
1 INR0.01100990.009588530.011998610.01646630.01837040.0106110.206468

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Samoan talas to Angolan kwanzas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AOA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to AOA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Samoan tala

WST to USD

WST to EUR

WST to AUD

WST to ZAR

WST to CAD

WST to GBP

WST to INR

WST to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Angolan Kwanza
1 WST305.75200 AOA
5 WST1528.76000 AOA
10 WST3057.52000 AOA
20 WST6115.04000 AOA
50 WST15287.60000 AOA
100 WST30575.20000 AOA
250 WST76438.00000 AOA
500 WST152876.00000 AOA
1000 WST305752.00000 AOA
2000 WST611504.00000 AOA
5000 WST1528760.00000 AOA
10000 WST3057520.00000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Samoan Tala
1 AOA0.00327 WST
5 AOA0.01635 WST
10 AOA0.03271 WST
20 AOA0.06541 WST
50 AOA0.16353 WST
100 AOA0.32706 WST
250 AOA0.81766 WST
500 AOA1.63531 WST
1000 AOA3.27062 WST
2000 AOA6.54124 WST
5000 AOA16.35310 WST
10000 AOA32.70620 WST