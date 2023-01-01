10 US dollars to East Caribbean dollars

Convert USD to XCD at the real exchange rate

10 usd
27.10 xcd

1.00000 USD = 2.71000 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:46
How to convert US dollars to East Caribbean dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XCD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to XCD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates US Dollar / East Caribbean Dollar
1 USD2.71000 XCD
5 USD13.55000 XCD
10 USD27.10000 XCD
20 USD54.20000 XCD
50 USD135.50000 XCD
100 USD271.00000 XCD
250 USD677.50000 XCD
500 USD1355.00000 XCD
1000 USD2710.00000 XCD
2000 USD5420.00000 XCD
5000 USD13550.00000 XCD
10000 USD27100.00000 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / US Dollar
1 XCD0.36900 USD
5 XCD1.84502 USD
10 XCD3.69004 USD
20 XCD7.38008 USD
50 XCD18.45020 USD
100 XCD36.90040 USD
250 XCD92.25100 USD
500 XCD184.50200 USD
1000 XCD369.00400 USD
2000 XCD738.00800 USD
5000 XCD1845.02000 USD
10000 XCD3690.04000 USD