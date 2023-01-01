1 US dollar to Surinamese dollars

Convert USD to SRD at the real exchange rate

1 usd
37.92 srd

1.00000 USD = 37.91750 SRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:15
How to convert US dollars to Surinamese dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to SRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Surinamese Dollar
1 USD37.91750 SRD
5 USD189.58750 SRD
10 USD379.17500 SRD
20 USD758.35000 SRD
50 USD1895.87500 SRD
100 USD3791.75000 SRD
250 USD9479.37500 SRD
500 USD18958.75000 SRD
1000 USD37917.50000 SRD
2000 USD75835.00000 SRD
5000 USD189587.50000 SRD
10000 USD379175.00000 SRD
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / US Dollar
1 SRD0.02637 USD
5 SRD0.13187 USD
10 SRD0.26373 USD
20 SRD0.52746 USD
50 SRD1.31865 USD
100 SRD2.63730 USD
250 SRD6.59325 USD
500 SRD13.18650 USD
1000 SRD26.37300 USD
2000 SRD52.74600 USD
5000 SRD131.86500 USD
10000 SRD263.73000 USD