1.00000 USD = 0.70935 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:24
Conversion rates US Dollar / Jordanian Dinar
1 USD0.70935 JOD
5 USD3.54675 JOD
10 USD7.09350 JOD
20 USD14.18700 JOD
50 USD35.46750 JOD
100 USD70.93500 JOD
250 USD177.33750 JOD
500 USD354.67500 JOD
1000 USD709.35000 JOD
2000 USD1418.70000 JOD
5000 USD3546.75000 JOD
10000 USD7093.50000 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / US Dollar
1 JOD1.40974 USD
5 JOD7.04870 USD
10 JOD14.09740 USD
20 JOD28.19480 USD
50 JOD70.48700 USD
100 JOD140.97400 USD
250 JOD352.43500 USD
500 JOD704.87000 USD
1000 JOD1409.74000 USD
2000 JOD2819.48000 USD
5000 JOD7048.70000 USD
10000 JOD14097.40000 USD