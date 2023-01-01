1 Ukrainian hryvnia to Australian dollars

Convert UAH to AUD at the real exchange rate

1 uah
0.04 aud

1.00000 UAH = 0.04123 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSGDCADZARAUD
1 USD10.9187583.2650.7867821.333451.349718.63751.49802
1 EUR1.0884190.62560.85651.451331.4690120.28511.63044
1 INR0.01200980.011034410.009449130.01601450.01620970.2238340.0179909
1 GBP1.2711.16754105.8311.694811.7154723.68831.90398

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ukrainian hryvnia

UAH to USD

UAH to EUR

UAH to INR

UAH to GBP

UAH to SGD

UAH to CAD

UAH to ZAR

UAH to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Australian Dollar
1 UAH0.04123 AUD
5 UAH0.20617 AUD
10 UAH0.41234 AUD
20 UAH0.82467 AUD
50 UAH2.06168 AUD
100 UAH4.12336 AUD
250 UAH10.30840 AUD
500 UAH20.61680 AUD
1000 UAH41.23360 AUD
2000 UAH82.46720 AUD
5000 UAH206.16800 AUD
10000 UAH412.33600 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 AUD24.25210 UAH
5 AUD121.26050 UAH
10 AUD242.52100 UAH
20 AUD485.04200 UAH
50 AUD1212.60500 UAH
100 AUD2425.21000 UAH
250 AUD6063.02500 UAH
500 AUD12126.05000 UAH
1000 AUD24252.10000 UAH
2000 AUD48504.20000 UAH
5000 AUD121260.50000 UAH
10000 AUD242521.00000 UAH