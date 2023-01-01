1 thousand New Taiwan dollars to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert TWD to UAH at the real exchange rate

1000 twd
1159.78 uah

1.00000 TWD = 1.15978 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for New Taiwan dollars

TWD to USD

TWD to SGD

TWD to GBP

TWD to CAD

TWD to AUD

TWD to HKD

TWD to JPY

TWD to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 TWD1.15978 UAH
5 TWD5.79890 UAH
10 TWD11.59780 UAH
20 TWD23.19560 UAH
50 TWD57.98900 UAH
100 TWD115.97800 UAH
250 TWD289.94500 UAH
500 TWD579.89000 UAH
1000 TWD1159.78000 UAH
2000 TWD2319.56000 UAH
5000 TWD5798.90000 UAH
10000 TWD11597.80000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / New Taiwan Dollar
1 UAH0.86223 TWD
5 UAH4.31117 TWD
10 UAH8.62235 TWD
20 UAH17.24470 TWD
50 UAH43.11175 TWD
100 UAH86.22350 TWD
250 UAH215.55875 TWD
500 UAH431.11750 TWD
1000 UAH862.23500 TWD
2000 UAH1724.47000 TWD
5000 UAH4311.17500 TWD
10000 UAH8622.35000 TWD