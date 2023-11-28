1 Turkish lira to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert TRY to PEN at the real exchange rate

1 try
0.13 pen

1.00000 TRY = 0.12906 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

How to convert Turkish liras to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 TRY0.12906 PEN
5 TRY0.64528 PEN
10 TRY1.29057 PEN
20 TRY2.58114 PEN
50 TRY6.45285 PEN
100 TRY12.90570 PEN
250 TRY32.26425 PEN
500 TRY64.52850 PEN
1000 TRY129.05700 PEN
2000 TRY258.11400 PEN
5000 TRY645.28500 PEN
10000 TRY1290.57000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Turkish Lira
1 PEN7.74851 TRY
5 PEN38.74255 TRY
10 PEN77.48510 TRY
20 PEN154.97020 TRY
50 PEN387.42550 TRY
100 PEN774.85100 TRY
250 PEN1937.12750 TRY
500 PEN3874.25500 TRY
1000 PEN7748.51000 TRY
2000 PEN15497.02000 TRY
5000 PEN38742.55000 TRY
10000 PEN77485.10000 TRY