20 Turkish liras to Malaysian ringgits

Convert TRY to MYR at the real exchange rate

20 try
3.23 myr

1.00000 TRY = 0.16168 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish liras

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Malaysian Ringgit
1 TRY0.16168 MYR
5 TRY0.80839 MYR
10 TRY1.61678 MYR
20 TRY3.23356 MYR
50 TRY8.08390 MYR
100 TRY16.16780 MYR
250 TRY40.41950 MYR
500 TRY80.83900 MYR
1000 TRY161.67800 MYR
2000 TRY323.35600 MYR
5000 TRY808.39000 MYR
10000 TRY1616.78000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Turkish Lira
1 MYR6.18513 TRY
5 MYR30.92565 TRY
10 MYR61.85130 TRY
20 MYR123.70260 TRY
50 MYR309.25650 TRY
100 MYR618.51300 TRY
250 MYR1546.28250 TRY
500 MYR3092.56500 TRY
1000 MYR6185.13000 TRY
2000 MYR12370.26000 TRY
5000 MYR30925.65000 TRY
10000 MYR61851.30000 TRY