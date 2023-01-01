50 Tongan paʻangas to Romanian leus

Convert TOP to RON at the real exchange rate

50 top
97.78 ron

1.00000 TOP = 1.95555 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tongan paʻangas to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TOP to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tongan paʻangas

TOP to USD

TOP to EUR

TOP to GBP

TOP to INR

TOP to JPY

TOP to RUB

TOP to AUD

TOP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Romanian Leu
1 TOP1.95555 RON
5 TOP9.77775 RON
10 TOP19.55550 RON
20 TOP39.11100 RON
50 TOP97.77750 RON
100 TOP195.55500 RON
250 TOP488.88750 RON
500 TOP977.77500 RON
1000 TOP1955.55000 RON
2000 TOP3911.10000 RON
5000 TOP9777.75000 RON
10000 TOP19555.50000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Tongan Paʻanga
1 RON0.51137 TOP
5 RON2.55683 TOP
10 RON5.11366 TOP
20 RON10.22732 TOP
50 RON25.56830 TOP
100 RON51.13660 TOP
250 RON127.84150 TOP
500 RON255.68300 TOP
1000 RON511.36600 TOP
2000 RON1022.73200 TOP
5000 RON2556.83000 TOP
10000 RON5113.66000 TOP