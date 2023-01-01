5 Tunisian dinars to Saudi riyals

5 tnd
6.03 sar

1.00000 TND = 1.20595 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Saudi Riyal
1 TND1.20595 SAR
5 TND6.02975 SAR
10 TND12.05950 SAR
20 TND24.11900 SAR
50 TND60.29750 SAR
100 TND120.59500 SAR
250 TND301.48750 SAR
500 TND602.97500 SAR
1000 TND1205.95000 SAR
2000 TND2411.90000 SAR
5000 TND6029.75000 SAR
10000 TND12059.50000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Tunisian Dinar
1 SAR0.82922 TND
5 SAR4.14609 TND
10 SAR8.29219 TND
20 SAR16.58438 TND
50 SAR41.46095 TND
100 SAR82.92190 TND
250 SAR207.30475 TND
500 SAR414.60950 TND
1000 SAR829.21900 TND
2000 SAR1658.43800 TND
5000 SAR4146.09500 TND
10000 SAR8292.19000 TND