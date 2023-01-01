10 Tunisian dinars to Romanian leus

Convert TND to RON at the real exchange rate

10 tnd
14.65 ron

1.00000 TND = 1.46541 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Tunisian dinars to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TND to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Romanian Leu
1 TND1.46541 RON
5 TND7.32705 RON
10 TND14.65410 RON
20 TND29.30820 RON
50 TND73.27050 RON
100 TND146.54100 RON
250 TND366.35250 RON
500 TND732.70500 RON
1000 TND1465.41000 RON
2000 TND2930.82000 RON
5000 TND7327.05000 RON
10000 TND14654.10000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Tunisian Dinar
1 RON0.68240 TND
5 RON3.41201 TND
10 RON6.82403 TND
20 RON13.64806 TND
50 RON34.12015 TND
100 RON68.24030 TND
250 RON170.60075 TND
500 RON341.20150 TND
1000 RON682.40300 TND
2000 RON1364.80600 TND
5000 RON3412.01500 TND
10000 RON6824.03000 TND