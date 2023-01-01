250 Tunisian dinars to Australian dollars

Convert TND to AUD at the real exchange rate

250 tnd
120.39 aud

1.00000 TND = 0.48158 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tunisian dinars to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TND to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tunisian dinars

TND to USD

TND to EUR

TND to GBP

TND to INR

TND to JPY

TND to RUB

TND to AUD

TND to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Australian Dollar
1 TND0.48158 AUD
5 TND2.40788 AUD
10 TND4.81576 AUD
20 TND9.63152 AUD
50 TND24.07880 AUD
100 TND48.15760 AUD
250 TND120.39400 AUD
500 TND240.78800 AUD
1000 TND481.57600 AUD
2000 TND963.15200 AUD
5000 TND2407.88000 AUD
10000 TND4815.76000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Tunisian Dinar
1 AUD2.07651 TND
5 AUD10.38255 TND
10 AUD20.76510 TND
20 AUD41.53020 TND
50 AUD103.82550 TND
100 AUD207.65100 TND
250 AUD519.12750 TND
500 AUD1038.25500 TND
1000 AUD2076.51000 TND
2000 AUD4153.02000 TND
5000 AUD10382.55000 TND
10000 AUD20765.10000 TND