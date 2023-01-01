500 Turkmenistani manats to Swiss francs

Convert TMT to CHF at the real exchange rate

500 tmt
126.27 chf

1.00000 TMT = 0.25255 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
How to convert Turkmenistani manats to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TMT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TMT to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Swiss Franc
1 TMT0.25255 CHF
5 TMT1.26273 CHF
10 TMT2.52546 CHF
20 TMT5.05092 CHF
50 TMT12.62730 CHF
100 TMT25.25460 CHF
250 TMT63.13650 CHF
500 TMT126.27300 CHF
1000 TMT252.54600 CHF
2000 TMT505.09200 CHF
5000 TMT1262.73000 CHF
10000 TMT2525.46000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Turkmenistani Manat
1 CHF3.95967 TMT
5 CHF19.79835 TMT
10 CHF39.59670 TMT
20 CHF79.19340 TMT
50 CHF197.98350 TMT
100 CHF395.96700 TMT
250 CHF989.91750 TMT
500 CHF1979.83500 TMT
1000 CHF3959.67000 TMT
2000 CHF7919.34000 TMT
5000 CHF19798.35000 TMT
10000 CHF39596.70000 TMT