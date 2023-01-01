5 Tajikistani somonis to Swedish kronor

Convert TJS to SEK at the real exchange rate

5 tjs
4.78 sek

1.00000 TJS = 0.95540 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Swedish Krona
1 TJS0.95540 SEK
5 TJS4.77700 SEK
10 TJS9.55400 SEK
20 TJS19.10800 SEK
50 TJS47.77000 SEK
100 TJS95.54000 SEK
250 TJS238.85000 SEK
500 TJS477.70000 SEK
1000 TJS955.40000 SEK
2000 TJS1910.80000 SEK
5000 TJS4777.00000 SEK
10000 TJS9554.00000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Tajikistani Somoni
1 SEK1.04668 TJS
5 SEK5.23340 TJS
10 SEK10.46680 TJS
20 SEK20.93360 TJS
50 SEK52.33400 TJS
100 SEK104.66800 TJS
250 SEK261.67000 TJS
500 SEK523.34000 TJS
1000 SEK1046.68000 TJS
2000 SEK2093.36000 TJS
5000 SEK5233.40000 TJS
10000 SEK10466.80000 TJS