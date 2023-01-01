5 Tajikistani somonis to Swedish kronor

Convert TJS to SEK at the real exchange rate

5 tjs
5.05 sek

1.00000 TJS = 1.00903 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:41 UTC
TJS to SEK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TJS → 0 SEK
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Swedish Krona
1 TJS1.00903 SEK
5 TJS5.04515 SEK
10 TJS10.09030 SEK
20 TJS20.18060 SEK
50 TJS50.45150 SEK
100 TJS100.90300 SEK
250 TJS252.25750 SEK
500 TJS504.51500 SEK
1000 TJS1009.03000 SEK
2000 TJS2018.06000 SEK
5000 TJS5045.15000 SEK
10000 TJS10090.30000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Tajikistani Somoni
1 SEK0.99105 TJS
5 SEK4.95524 TJS
10 SEK9.91047 TJS
20 SEK19.82094 TJS
50 SEK49.55235 TJS
100 SEK99.10470 TJS
250 SEK247.76175 TJS
500 SEK495.52350 TJS
1000 SEK991.04700 TJS
2000 SEK1982.09400 TJS
5000 SEK4955.23500 TJS
10000 SEK9910.47000 TJS