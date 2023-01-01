1 thousand Tajikistani somonis to Swedish kronor

Convert TJS to SEK at the real exchange rate

1,000 tjs
1,008.70 sek

1.00000 TJS = 1.00870 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:40 UTC
TJS to SEK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TJS → 0 SEK
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Swedish Krona
1 TJS1.00870 SEK
5 TJS5.04350 SEK
10 TJS10.08700 SEK
20 TJS20.17400 SEK
50 TJS50.43500 SEK
100 TJS100.87000 SEK
250 TJS252.17500 SEK
500 TJS504.35000 SEK
1000 TJS1008.70000 SEK
2000 TJS2017.40000 SEK
5000 TJS5043.50000 SEK
10000 TJS10087.00000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Tajikistani Somoni
1 SEK0.99138 TJS
5 SEK4.95690 TJS
10 SEK9.91379 TJS
20 SEK19.82758 TJS
50 SEK49.56895 TJS
100 SEK99.13790 TJS
250 SEK247.84475 TJS
500 SEK495.68950 TJS
1000 SEK991.37900 TJS
2000 SEK1982.75800 TJS
5000 SEK4956.89500 TJS
10000 SEK9913.79000 TJS